|
|
|
Newton Lella
(nee Moss) Passed away peacefully and
gracefully on 24th November,
aged 84 years.
Beloved Wife of the late
William Thomas Stewart Newton,
much loved Mam to Trevor and Lisa,
also a loving Nanna Lella to
Daniel, Faye, Ellie, Eva and Joe.
A happy soul that had
a warm smile for everyone.
A family service will take place on
Monday 7th December in
Sunderland crematorium at 3pm.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 3, 2020