Cogdon Leonard
Red House At home after a long illness on
Sunday 15th November,
Len, aged 69 years.
Beloved Husband of Shirley.
Loving Dad of Stephen and Clair.
Father-in-law to Sharon and David
and Devoted Grandad to
Maisie, Grace and Bethany.
Loving Brother of David, John
and Sister-in-law Brenda.
Len's funeral service will take place on Monday 30th November at
Sunderland Crematorium at 1pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers
to Help The Heroes.
A collection plate will be
available at the crematorium.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 25, 2020