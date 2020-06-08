|
|
|
Mitchinson Les & Ronnie The family of the late Les and Ronnie would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for all their kindness and support during this difficult time. Special thanks to
Deacon Eddie Barker for his heartfelt services and a very special thank you to Claire, for the care and compassion we received in our time of need, and your professionalism throughout and to everyone at
John Hogg Family Funeral Directors for an excellent service.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 8, 2020