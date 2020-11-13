|
Richardson Les Of Roker, passed peacefully at home on Wednesday 4th November 2020 aged 90.
Dearly loved and sadly missed by his wife Valerie and sons David and Paul.
A service will be held at Sunderland Crematorium, Chester Road,
SR4 7RS on Monday
23rd November 2020 at 12.30pm.
Les was a member of 283 Lambton Mess of the Fellowship of the Services. Companions are
welcome to attend.
No flowers please on request.
Any donations, please make payable to the British Diabetic Association, Wells Lawrence House, 126 Back Church Lane, London E1 1FH.
Any enquiries to Funeral Director Alison Laughton, Co-op Funeral Care, Chester Road, Sunderland 0191 567 3401.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 13, 2020