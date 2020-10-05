|
|
|
Qualie Malcolm is sad to announce that his sister Lesley Ellen Qualie,
passed away peacefully on Sunday 27th September.
She was the beloved daughter of Malcolm and Ellen Qualie (deceased), step daughter to Betty Qualie (deceased), sister in law to Jan and aunt to Stephen,
Jody and Kim.
Go with our love,
in time we'll understand.
Go with our blessing
into caring hands.
The funeral will be held at 2 pm on Friday 9th October at Sunderland Crematorium. Donations to Camphill Village Trust whose vision and mission is to see more people with learning and other disabilities lead a life of opportunity.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 5, 2020