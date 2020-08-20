|
|
|
Wood Lesley
(nee Almond) In hospital on 12th August,
following a short illness bravely fought, aged 66 years.
Lesley, beloved wife of Colin,
cherished daughter of Edwin
and the late Betty,
dearest sister of Jonathan and
a much loved auntie of Peter.
Funeral service to take place on
Wednesday 26th August in
St Ignatius Church at 12:30pm,
prior to committal in Sunderland
Crematorium at 1:30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired
to Cancer Research.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 20, 2020