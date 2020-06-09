Home

T. P Bradbury Funerals
227 Hylton Road
Sunderland, Tyne and Wear SR4 7XA
0191 510 8000
Leslie Dodd

Notice Condolences

Leslie Dodd Notice
DODD Millfield Suddenly in hospital
after a short illness,
on June 2nd,
aged 84 years, Leslie.
Beloved Husband of
Iris (nee Marley).
Loving Dad of Christine and Les.
A dear Father-in-Law,
devoted Grandad and
Great Grandad, also a dear Brother, Brother-in-Law,
and Uncle.
Funeral to take place on
Thursday June 11th at Sunderland Crematorium. Family flowers only with donations in lieu to Sunderland Cancer Care
C/O Sunderland Royal Hospital, Sunderland SR4 7TP.
All enquiries to T P Bradbury Funeral Directors 01915108000.
At Rest
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 9, 2020
