Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son Family Funeral Directors
78 Sea Road
Sunderland, Tyne and Wear SR6 9DB
0191 548 7000
Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
12:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie Ward

Notice Condolences

Leslie Ward Notice
Ward Town End Farm
(Formerly of Redhouse) Sadly in hospital on
February 3rd aged 88 years, Leslie.
A devoted husband to the late Kathleen, treasured dad to
Carole, Gillian, Debbie and
the late Lesley, much loved
father-in-law and brother,
cherished granda, great granda
and a good friend to many.
Friends please meet on
Thursday 20th February for service
in Sunderland Crematorium at 12noon. All are welcome afterwards to the Town End Farm WMC
for refreshments.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu if so desired to
The British Heart Foundation,
a collection plate will be provided
at the crematorium.
Leslie is resting peacefully with
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son
Family Funeral Directors.
78 Sea road, Fulwell.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -