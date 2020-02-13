|
|
|
Ward Town End Farm
(Formerly of Redhouse) Sadly in hospital on
February 3rd aged 88 years, Leslie.
A devoted husband to the late Kathleen, treasured dad to
Carole, Gillian, Debbie and
the late Lesley, much loved
father-in-law and brother,
cherished granda, great granda
and a good friend to many.
Friends please meet on
Thursday 20th February for service
in Sunderland Crematorium at 12noon. All are welcome afterwards to the Town End Farm WMC
for refreshments.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu if so desired to
The British Heart Foundation,
a collection plate will be provided
at the crematorium.
Leslie is resting peacefully with
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son
Family Funeral Directors.
78 Sea road, Fulwell.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 13, 2020