WINTER Suddenly on 16th December
aged 87 years.
Leslie, James (Les).
Beloved husband of
the late Maureen, much loved
dad of Lisa and Lynn, father in law
of Ron and Steve, also
a devoted grandad.
Family and friends please
meet for service at Sunderland
Crematorium on Wednesday
8th January at 11:30am.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu if desired to
The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors,
59 Mainsforth Terrace West,
Hendon, Tel: 0191 514 7012.
Loved and Remembered Always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 2, 2020