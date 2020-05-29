Home

GRIEVES Lila
(née Kernohan) We sadly announce the passing of
a beloved Mam, Nana, Great Nana and special Aunt, Lila Grieves, 94, formerly of Ryhope, who died peacefully in the loving care of
St. George's Care Home, Harraton, Washington, after battling
and surviving Covid 19 in hospital.
Lila will be sadly missed and never forgotten by Alan, Christine, Valerie, Peter, her 5 grandchildren and
12 great grandchildren.
Rest in peace with your
beloved husband Arthur.
You will always be in our hearts.
Due to present restrictions a
private family funeral will take place.
A celebration of her life will
be held at a later date.
Donations in Lila's memory are for St. Paul's Church, Ryhope, and can be sent to the treasurer c/o
St Paul's Vicarage, Ryhope, SR2 0HG
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 29, 2020
