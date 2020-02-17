|
|
|
BELL St Lukes Road Peacefully on 8th February,
aged 86 years, Lilian.
Beloved wife to the late Gordon, much loved mam to Martin
and the late Elaine and Lilian.
A loving nana especially to Kayleigh, Graham and Megan and a special sister to the late May.
Family and friends please meet for service at St Lukes Church, Pallion on Monday 24th February at 10:15am. Cremation to follow at Sunderland Crematorium.
At rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors,
St Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
Always in our heart.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 17, 2020