Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:15
St. Luke's Church
Pallion
Lilian Bell Notice
BELL St Lukes Road Peacefully on 8th February,
aged 86 years, Lilian.
Beloved wife to the late Gordon, much loved mam to Martin
and the late Elaine and Lilian.
A loving nana especially to Kayleigh, Graham and Megan and a special sister to the late May.
Family and friends please meet for service at St Lukes Church, Pallion on Monday 24th February at 10:15am. Cremation to follow at Sunderland Crematorium.
At rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors,
St Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
Always in our heart.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 17, 2020
