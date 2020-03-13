Home

BELL Lilian Martin and family of the late Lilian would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for their kindness, sympathy and support received during their recent bereavement. Thank you to Lillian at
St Lukes Church for the lovely service and Carter's of Pallion for the lovely food. To Claire at John Hogg Funeral Directors for her fantastic support given to the family.
Thank you to everyone who attended the funeral service to pay their respects to a special lady.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 13, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -