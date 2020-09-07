|
|
|
BROWN WEAR VIEW Peacefully in hospital on
September 3rd, aged 92 years.
Lilian (nee Elves),
devoted wife of the late Edward, much loved mam of Alan, Eric, Audrey and George,
also dear mother-in-law, nana,
great nana, sister, sister-in-law, cousin and aunt. Service in Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday September 10th at 1.30pm. Family flowers only.
A collection plate will be provided
at the crematorium for a charity
of the family's choice.
Enquiries to Peter Dodd
Funeral Directors, Hylton Castle.
tel 5200666.
Due to Covid 19,
30 family members only please.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 7, 2020