CURRY Fence Houses Peacefully at home,
with loved ones at her side, on January 9th,
aged 98 years, Lilian.
The beloved wife of the late Tom. The much loved mam of Helen, Enid and the late Roy.
A cherished nana and great-nana.
Please meet on Thursday
January 23rd for service in
Christ Church, Lumley at 1:45pm.
Committal to follow in
Sunderland Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Andrew Grey Funeral Directors,
9 North View Terrace,
Chilton Moor
Tel: 0191 3857213.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 17, 2020