Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lilian Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lilian Richardson

Notice Condolences

Lilian Richardson Notice
Richardson Formerly of Fulwell/Monkwearmouth Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, aged 77 years, Lilian (nee Harrison).
Much loved wife of George,
dearly loved mam to Keith and the late Jonathan, treasured sister of Olive and the late Norma and Ellen.
Family and friends please meet
for service and cremation in Sunderland Crematorium on
Friday April 3rd at 11.30am.
Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu if desired to
St Benedicts Hospice. A donation box is available on the day.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -