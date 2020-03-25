|
|
|
Richardson Formerly of Fulwell/Monkwearmouth Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, aged 77 years, Lilian (nee Harrison).
Much loved wife of George,
dearly loved mam to Keith and the late Jonathan, treasured sister of Olive and the late Norma and Ellen.
Family and friends please meet
for service and cremation in Sunderland Crematorium on
Friday April 3rd at 11.30am.
Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu if desired to
St Benedicts Hospice. A donation box is available on the day.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 25, 2020