Crombie Downhill Peacefully in Alexander View
Care Home on December 15th,
aged 97 years, Lily (née Henderson).
Devoted wife of the late Jimmy, much loved mother of Gillian,
loved mother in law of Martin, also
a loving sister,sister in law and aunt.
Family and friends please meet for service in Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday January 2nd at 10.30am. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Alzheimer's Society. A collection plate will be provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Manor House Funeral Services, 26 Sea Road, Fulwell, Tel 01915496263.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 27, 2019