PRIOR (Whitburn,
formerly Town End Farm) Peacefully in South Tyneside
District Hospital surrounded
by all her loving family and
best friends on 2nd February 2020 aged 76 years, Lily. A very much loved wife, mam, mother-in-law, nana, great grandma and sister. Family and friends please meet at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 19th February at 10.30am. No flowers by request, donations may be left following
the service to Macmillan Nurses
and C.O.P.D Foundation.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 10, 2020