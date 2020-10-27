Home

Linda Charlton Notice
CHARLTON Roker After a short illness in
St Benedict's Hospice
on October 10th, aged
65 years, Linda (nee Darling).
Beloved Wife of Gordon. Much loved Mam of Karen and the late Keith. Dear Mother-in-Law to Lee. Adored Gran of Daniel and Isla.
A very dear Sister of Elaine and Janice. Also a dear Sister-in-Law and Aunt.
Linda had a private funeral held today in Sunderland Crematorium attended by her loving family.
All enquiries to T P Bradbury Funeral Directors, 01915108000.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 27, 2020
