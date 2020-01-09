|
|
|
Robson Linda
(nee Smith) Peacefully at home on
Christmas Day, aged 68 years.
Beloved wife of Lockey,
devoted mam to Lee,
dear mother-in-law to Claire
and a cherished Nanna of
Abby and Kaitlyn.
Family and friends please
meet for funeral service on
Thursday 16th January in
All Saints' Church, Fulwell at 10.30am prior to committal at Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Sunderland Cancer Patient Support at Sunderland Royal Hospital.
All enquiries to John Duckworth Funeral Directors tel. 0191 5160202
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 9, 2020