|
|
|
TOY Linda
New Silksworth, Sunderland
Formerly Brookbank Close, Hall Farm Peacefully at home after a
short illness, surrounded by her loving family on Saturday 25th July aged 73 years. Linda, née Gettins,
a much loved wife of the late Allan.
A devoted mam to Michelle, Julie and Lesa. Mother-in-Law to James and Graham. A cherished nana to Dawn, James, Kay, Kieren, Linzi and Jak and a loving Big Mama to Olivia, Curtis, Clayton, Alfie, Emilie, Lincoln and Faith. Also a loving sister to Jimmy, the late Kevin, Harry, Pauline, Derek and sisters in law.
Also a loving auntie.
Cortege leaving daughter's residence at Hylton Terrace, Ryhope at 2.30pm on Tuesday 4th August
for service and burial at
Ryhope Cemetery.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Sunderland 0191 5673401.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 29, 2020