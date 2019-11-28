Home

Lisa Davison Notice
DAVISON Seaburn Dene,
formerly Roker Peacefully in St. Benedict's Hospice
on 21st November, aged 51 years,
Lisa Catherine.
Beloved daughter of Bruce and Elsa,
loving sister of Joanne and Kelly,
a dear sister in law of Wayne and Geoff, dearest aunt of Matt, Holly, Leah and Sophie, much loved granddaughter of nana Kitty,
also a loved niece and cousin.
Family and friends please meet for
service in Sunderland Crematorium
on Monday 2nd December at 1pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu if so desired to
St. Benedict's Hospice,
a collection box will be
available at the Crematorium.
Lisa is resting peacefully with
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son
Family Funeral Directors.
78 Sea Road, Fulwell
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 28, 2019
