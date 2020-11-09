|
Clish Hetton-le-Hole Peacefully on November 2nd aged 95 years, Madge. The beloved wife of the late Bob. The much-loved mam of Keith, Mavis and mother-in-law of Margaret and the late John. A dear grandma and great-grandma. A private service will be held on Friday November 13th in Sunderland Crematorium at 11:30am. By request, no flowers. Donations in lieu for Primrose Care Home Residents Fund. A donation box will be provided at the crematorium. All enquiries to Andrew GreyFuneral Directors, 30 Station Road, Hetton.
Tel: 0191 5265800.
Goodbye Madge.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 9, 2020