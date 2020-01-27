Home

Maisie Dean

Maisie Dean Notice
Dean Maisie
(West Boldon) Peacefully passed on
16th January 2020, aged 92 years.
Devoted wife to the late Bryan, Cherished mam of Alan and Gordon. A dear mother in law to Linda and Anne. A loving nana to Lynsey and Craig, great nana to Juliet, Isabelle and Amie. Also a loved sister to Audrey, Sylvia and the late Elizabeth.

Funeral service to take place at
St. Nicolas' Church, West Boldon on Monday 3rd February 2020 at 1:15pm , followed by committal at South Shields Crematorium at 2:00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu can be left at the church and crematorium.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Boldon Tel: (0191) 5367232
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 27, 2020
