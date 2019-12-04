Home

Oliver Malcolm A year has gone by,
Since the moment that you died,
My heart was torn in two,
One side filled with heartache,
The other died with you.
I often lie awake a night,
When the world is fast asleep,
And take a walk
down Memory Lane,
With tears upon my cheek,
Remembering you is easy,
I do it every day,
But missing you is heartache,
That never goes away,
I hold you tightly within my heart,
And there you will remain.

You were a Husband, Dad, Grandad and Brother,
sadly missed by everyone.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 4, 2019
