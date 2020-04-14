Home

Brotherston Margaret Passed away peacefully after
a long illness with Dementia on
4th April 2020, aged 83.
Beloved wife of John and much
loved Mam of Linda and John.
A dear mother-in-law to Rachel and Paul, a loving sister and auntie. Adored Nanna of Aaron and James.
Private funeral service at Sunderland Cemetery.
Grateful thanks to staff at
Parklands Care Home.
Margaret will be sadly missed by all her family and friends, but our memories will never fade.
Rest in peace.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 14, 2020
