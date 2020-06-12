|
BROWN Leechmere Passed away suddenly
at home, on June 3rd
aged 66 years, David.
Beloved Husband of the late
Margaret (Maggie, nee Small).
Much loved Dad of Michael and
Ian. Father-in-Law to Gemma and
Leanne. Adored Grandad of Leo
and Mollie. Dear Son of Jim and
the late Norma. Also a very dear
Brother of Eric and a dear
Brother-in-Law and Uncle.
Cortege leaving residence
for service and cremation in
Sunderland Crematorium
on Tuesday June 16th.
All enquiries to T P Bradbury
Funeral Directors, 01915108000.
At Rest.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 12, 2020