|
|
|
COCKBURN (Nee Allan)
High Barnes Peacefully in hospital, surrounded by her loving family, on February 25th, aged 92 years, Margaret.
Loving wife of the late George.
Much loved mam of Maureen and the late Gordon. Cherished gran of Laura and Helen, great gran
to Lola, Blake and Auryn. Dearest
mother in law to Nick and Susan.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 18th March at 1:30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Age UK.
Will be very sadly missed.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Silksworth.
Tel 0191 5239099
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 5, 2020