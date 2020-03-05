Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scollen & Wright Funeral Service (Silksworth)
37 Blind Lane
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR3 1AS
0191 523 9099
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Cockburn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Cockburn

Notice Condolences

Margaret Cockburn Notice
COCKBURN (Nee Allan)
High Barnes Peacefully in hospital, surrounded by her loving family, on February 25th, aged 92 years, Margaret.
Loving wife of the late George.
Much loved mam of Maureen and the late Gordon. Cherished gran of Laura and Helen, great gran
to Lola, Blake and Auryn. Dearest
mother in law to Nick and Susan.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 18th March at 1:30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Age UK.
Will be very sadly missed.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Silksworth.
Tel 0191 5239099
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -