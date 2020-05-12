|
|
|
Corner Margaret Peacefully in
Ashbourne Lodge Care Home
on 6th May, aged 76 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jim,
devoted mam of Lesley and Doug,
much loved mother-in-law
of David and Claire, treasured gran of Kirsty and Paul, also a cherished great-gran of Joseph.
Too dearly loved to be forgotten.
Due to the current situation,
a family service will take place on
Friday 22nd May in Sunderland Cemetery (Grangetown)
at 12:30pm.
Donations if desired to
Sunderland Citadel Salvation Army.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors,
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 12, 2020