John Duckworth Funeral Directors (Sunderland)
North Hylton Road
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR5 5QZ
0191 548 4545
Sunderland Cemetery
Grangetown
Margaret Corner Notice
Corner Margaret Peacefully in
Ashbourne Lodge Care Home
on 6th May, aged 76 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jim,
devoted mam of Lesley and Doug,
much loved mother-in-law
of David and Claire, treasured gran of Kirsty and Paul, also a cherished great-gran of Joseph.
Too dearly loved to be forgotten.
Due to the current situation,
a family service will take place on
Friday 22nd May in Sunderland Cemetery (Grangetown)
at 12:30pm.
Donations if desired to
Sunderland Citadel Salvation Army.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors,
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 12, 2020
