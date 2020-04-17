|
|
|
Dickinson Margaret
(nee Cummons) Passed away peacefully in
Falstone Manor Care Home on the 9th April 2020, aged 88 years.
Margaret was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Dickinson and
the much loved mother of Derek, Graham and the late David,
grandma to Joe and Sean and
mother-in-law to Lynn and Hazel.
Loved and remembered always.
A private family funeral service
will take place at
Sunderland Crematorium.
Donations in lieu of flowers would
be appreciated and can be made online to the Stroke Association.
Resting peacefully at
John Duckworth Funeral Directors Tel. 0191 5160202
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 17, 2020