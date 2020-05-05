|
Dickinson Margaret The Dickinson family would like to thank all relations, friends and neighbours for the beautiful cards and messages of condolence received for Margaret.
Sincere thanks go to all who cared for Margaret in Ward E58 at Sunderland Royal Hospital, and to the staff of Falstone Manor for the care and support given to Margaret in her last months.
Special thanks to the
Reverend Andrew Watson
for a lovely service, and to
Kayren and Daniel and the staff of John Duckworth Funeral Directors for the excellent funeral arrangements.
Thanks also for all donations received for the Stroke Association.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 5, 2020