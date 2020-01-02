|
|
|
ECCLESTON Margaret Peacefully on 19th December,
aged 82 years, Margaret (nee Ross). Beloved wife to Stephen
and will be sadly missed
by all family and friends.
Please meet for service at
St Anne's Catholic Church on Wednesday 8th January at 2pm, cremation to follow
at Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to CAFOD
(a donation box will be
available at the church
and crematorium).
At rest with John Hogg Funeral Directors, St Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 2, 2020