Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Elliott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Elliott

Notice Condolences

Margaret Elliott Notice
Elliott Margaret
(nee Unsworth)
Fulwell formerly of Felling Peacefully taken on 8th May, 2020, aged 81 years.
Beloved wife of the late Ritson,
a much loved mam of Helen and Paula, a doting grandma to Mark and Daniel and a fantastic mother in law to Chris and Michael.
Due to the current situation, a family funeral service will take place at Saltwell Crematorium at 2.30 p.m. on Wednesday 27th May.
Donations in memory of Margaret can be made to NHS via www.nhscharitiesrtogether.co.uk.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -