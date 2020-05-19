|
Elliott Margaret
(nee Unsworth)
Fulwell formerly of Felling Peacefully taken on 8th May, 2020, aged 81 years.
Beloved wife of the late Ritson,
a much loved mam of Helen and Paula, a doting grandma to Mark and Daniel and a fantastic mother in law to Chris and Michael.
Due to the current situation, a family funeral service will take place at Saltwell Crematorium at 2.30 p.m. on Wednesday 27th May.
Donations in memory of Margaret can be made to NHS via www.nhscharitiesrtogether.co.uk.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 19, 2020