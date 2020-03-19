|
|
|
FERGUSON (nee Hall)
Silksworth Margaret, aged 63 years
on Saturday 7th March,
devoted wife of David,
loving mam of Darren, Amanda
and Lee, mother-in-law to Emma and Charlotte, loving nana of
Logan, Eve and Henry,
sister to Ronnie and
sister-in-law to Anne.
Will be sadly missed by
all family and friends.
Would friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 24th March at 10.30am. Donations in lieu of flowers to
Heart Unit and Dialysis Unit at Sunderland Royal Hospital.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 19, 2020