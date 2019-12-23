|
GARTLAND Middle Herrington Passed away peacefully at Home on Saturday December 14th
aged 88 years Margaret
(née Walton formerly Stafford). Beloved Wife of Nick Gartland. Much loved Mum of Tony, Pete, Alison and Nick.
Also a much loved Mother-in-Law and an adored Granny.
Friends and family please meet for service in St Chad's Church Durham Road on Thursday January 2nd at 10:45am followed by a private family cremation. Family flowers only with donations to Marie Curie. All enquiries to
T P Bradbury Funeral Directors 01915108000.
At Rest.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 23, 2019