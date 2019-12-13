Home

Peter Dodd Funeral Directors (Grindon, Sunderland)
90 The Broadway
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR4 8NX
0191 520 0666
Margaret Gibson Notice
Gibson Late of Springwell Peacefully on 7th December,
aged 89 years Margaret (Peggy) Nee Murray. Devoted wife of the late Alfred. Much loved mam to Yvonne, Peter, Alfie, Ian, Keith and Anthony. dear mother in law, nana, great nana, sister, sister in law and aunt. Peggy will be greatly missed by all her loving family and friends.
Would friends please meet for service in the Holy Rosary RC Church Farringdon on Friday
20th December at 11.45am followed by interment in Bishopwearmouth Cemetery at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only donations in lieu to a charity of the family's choice, a plate will be provided at the church.
All enquiries to Peter Dodd Funeral Directors Grindon Tel 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 13, 2019
