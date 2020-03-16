|
|
|
HENRY Ford Estate Suddenly on 2nd March,
aged 80 years, Margaret (formerly Simmons, nee Thompson).
Devoted wife to Bobby, loving mam to Stephen, dear mother-in-law
to Jean and a treasured nana to Gavin and Penny and a loving
great-nana to Frankie.
A dearly loved sister to Nancy, Andrew, Richard, Maureen, Peter, Pamela, David and the late John.
Also a sadly missed sister-in-law, auntie and friend.
Family and friends please meet for service at St Mary Magdalene's Church, Millfield on Monday
23rd March at 12:15pm.
Cremation to follow at Sunderland Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
a charity of the family's choice.
(A donation box will be provided at the church and crematorium)
All enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, St Lukes Terrace, Pallion, Tel: 5142744.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 16, 2020