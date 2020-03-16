Home

Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
12:15
St Mary Magdalene's Church
Millfield
Margaret Henry Notice
HENRY Ford Estate Suddenly on 2nd March,
aged 80 years, Margaret (formerly Simmons, nee Thompson).
Devoted wife to Bobby, loving mam to Stephen, dear mother-in-law
to Jean and a treasured nana to Gavin and Penny and a loving
great-nana to Frankie.
A dearly loved sister to Nancy, Andrew, Richard, Maureen, Peter, Pamela, David and the late John.
Also a sadly missed sister-in-law, auntie and friend.
Family and friends please meet for service at St Mary Magdalene's Church, Millfield on Monday
23rd March at 12:15pm.
Cremation to follow at Sunderland Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
a charity of the family's choice.
(A donation box will be provided at the church and crematorium)
All enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, St Lukes Terrace, Pallion, Tel: 5142744.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 16, 2020
