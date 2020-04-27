Home

HENRY Margaret Husband Bobby and family of the late Margaret would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their love and support and the many cards of condolence and flowers received during their recent sad bereavement.
To the staff at Sunderland Royal Hospital for the care given to Margaret, Fr Skelton for the beautiful service given for Margaret. And to Claire and staff at John Hogg Family Funeral Directors for their professionalism, care and support.

Margaret will be remembered always by all who knew and
loved her x
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 27, 2020
