Hill Margaret Ann
(née Price) Peacefully at Alexandra View Care Home on Saturday 12th September, aged 83 years.
Loving wife of Joe, loving mam of Nicolas, Jason and Sarah, loving mother-in-law of Mark, Carolyn and Diana. Loving grandma of Alexander, Emily, Joshua and Jack.
Funeral service at
St Gabriel's Church
followed by committal at
Sunderland Crematorium on
Monday 28th September at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only, donations
in lieu to 10th Sunderland
St Gabriel Scout Group, a donation box will be available on the day.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 21, 2020
