Hirst Margaret (Maggie) Peacefully passed away on
10th April, aged 72 years.
Much loved wife of Jim Murdoch, loving mother of Michael and Tom, grandmother, aunt and sister to Iain Jackson. She was a staunch friend to many, and she will be greatly missed by all. Special thanks to all staff at Ashwood Court Nursing Home where she received excellent care and who gave huge support to the family. Private family service at Sunderland Crematorium on 4th May at 2.30pm. Family flowers only.
Donations to Alzheimer's UK.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 21, 2020
