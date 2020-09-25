|
|
|
LUCAS (Washington) Peacefully in hospital, after a long illness, on Friday 18th September.
Margaret (née Smith), aged 77 years, dearly loved wife of John,
a much loved mam of Tony, Michael and Steven. Loving mother-in-law
to Vicky, devoted grandma of Charlotte, Jonny and Sam, also a dear sister, sister-in-law and aunty.
Funeral service to be held at
St John Boste R.C. Church, Oxclose, Washington, on Friday 2nd October at 11.30, prior to interment at Washington Cemetery.
All enquiries to Charles Embleton Funeral Directors, tel 4164363.
On whose soul,
sweet Jesus have mercy.
R.I.P.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 25, 2020