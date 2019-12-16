|
|
|
Macdonald Hetton-le-Hole At home on
November 26th
aged 73 years,
Margaret (nee Murray).
The dearly loved wife of the
late Ken. A much loved mam,
mother in law, grandma, aunt
and friend of many. Please meet
on Saturday December 21st for service in Union Street Methodist Church, Hetton-le-Hole at
10:00am. Committal to follow
in Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if so desired to the North East Air Ambulance. A donation box
will be provided at the church.
All enquiries to
Andrew Grey Funeral Directors,
30 Station Road, Hetton-le-Hole
Tel: 0191 526 5800.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 16, 2019