Andrew Grey Funeral Directors (Hetton Le Hole)
30 Station Road
Durham, Tyne and Wear DH5 0AT
0191 526 5800
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00
Union Street Methodist Church
Hetton-le-Hole
Margaret Macdonald
Macdonald Hetton-le-Hole At home on
November 26th
aged 73 years,
Margaret (nee Murray).
The dearly loved wife of the
late Ken. A much loved mam,
mother in law, grandma, aunt
and friend of many. Please meet
on Saturday December 21st for service in Union Street Methodist Church, Hetton-le-Hole at
10:00am. Committal to follow
in Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if so desired to the North East Air Ambulance. A donation box
will be provided at the church.
All enquiries to
Andrew Grey Funeral Directors,
30 Station Road, Hetton-le-Hole
Tel: 0191 526 5800.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 16, 2019
