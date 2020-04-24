|
|
|
Massingham Margaret
(nee Hamilton) Aged 91, passed away
peacefully in her sleep on
Wednesday 8th April at
Lindisfarne Care Home,
Newton Hall, Durham.
Loving wife of the late David
and much loved mother to Marilyn and Tony and the late Diane.
Grandmother to Lee, Linzi,
Helen, Diane and Nicola.
Great grandmother to Ellis, Kai, Abbie and Oliver. Mother in law
to David and Jeanette.
Cremation to be held at Sunderland Crematorium on
28th April 2020 at 11:00 am.
Family flowers only. Donations to the British Heart Foundation
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 24, 2020