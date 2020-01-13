|
McADOO Cedar Court Care Home, Seaham.
Peacefully on the 4th January,
aged 80 years.
Margaret Rose (nee Spence).
Dearly loved wife of the late Alan, dearest mam of Linda, Pauline, Joyce and Anne, a very loving mother-in-law, nana and great-nana Mac, a loving sister of John and Gordon and sister-in-law.
Friends please meet at Christ Church, New Seaham, at 10am Saturday 18th January for service followed by interment in Seaham Cemetery, Lord Byrons Walk.
All welcome back to the Knack.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 13, 2020