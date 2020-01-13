Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret McAdoo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret McAdoo

Notice Condolences

Margaret McAdoo Notice
McADOO Cedar Court Care Home, Seaham.
Peacefully on the 4th January,
aged 80 years.
Margaret Rose (nee Spence).
Dearly loved wife of the late Alan, dearest mam of Linda, Pauline, Joyce and Anne, a very loving mother-in-law, nana and great-nana Mac, a loving sister of John and Gordon and sister-in-law.
Friends please meet at Christ Church, New Seaham, at 10am Saturday 18th January for service followed by interment in Seaham Cemetery, Lord Byrons Walk.
All welcome back to the Knack.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -