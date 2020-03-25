|
|
|
Milford Hetton-le-Hole Peacefully, after a
battle with illness,
with loved ones at her side on March 16th aged 72 years,
Margaret (nee Parnaby).
The loving wife of Alan.
The much loved mam
of Helen, Lynne and
mother-in-law of Paul and Paul.
The cherished sister of Peter
and sister-in-law of Janet.
A dear auntie, great auntie
and friend of many.
The family will attend
a private committal.
A celebration and remembrance mass will be held at a later date.
All enquiries to
Andrew Grey Funeral Directors,
30 Station Road, Hetton-le-Hole.
Tel: 0191 5265800.
R.I.P.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 25, 2020