|
|
|
Murphy Margaret (Meg) (Formerly of
Rhodesia Road and Pyrex)
Peacefully in HVCH on
23rd April 2020, aged 95 years.
Dear daughter of the late
James and Phoebe and
reunited with all of her late
brothers and sisters.
Also a dear aunt, great-aunt
and great-great-aunt.
Due the current situation,
a private family service
will take place on Thursday
7th May at 5:30pm
Will be sadly missed, RIP.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 27, 2020