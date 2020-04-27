Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Murphy

Notice Condolences

Margaret Murphy Notice
Murphy Margaret (Meg) (Formerly of
Rhodesia Road and Pyrex)
Peacefully in HVCH on
23rd April 2020, aged 95 years.
Dear daughter of the late
James and Phoebe and
reunited with all of her late
brothers and sisters.
Also a dear aunt, great-aunt
and great-great-aunt.
Due the current situation,
a private family service
will take place on Thursday
7th May at 5:30pm
Will be sadly missed, RIP.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -