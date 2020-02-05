|
Ord Late of Deptford Peacefully on 27th January, aged 93 years, Margaret Peggy (nee Nash).
Devoted wife of the late Jimmy. Much loved mam of Margaret,
Ann and Jim. Dear mother in law of David, Stuart and Rose also a loving nana, great nana, great great nana, sister, sister in law and aunt.
Peggy will be greatly missed
by all her loving family.
Would friends please meet for service in Sunderland Crematorium, on Wednesday 12th February at 11.30am, family flowers only by request, donations to a charity of the family's choice, a collection plate will be provided at the crematorium.
Resting peacefully with Peter Dodd Funeral Directors Tel 5640027
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 5, 2020