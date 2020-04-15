|
Readman (Formerly of Sunderland) Peacefully and with dignity on
7th April, Margaret Isabella Readman, Peggy (Nee Parker)
aged 97, former teacher at
Bede School.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Fred, Mother of Fred & Gillian,
Mother-in-Law of Arthur. Devoted Grandma of Jane, Philip, Ashley, Mark & Andrew. Special
Great-Grandmother of Alice.
A private ceremony at Sunderland Crematorium will be followed by a memorial service later in the year.
Much loved and greatly missed.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 15, 2020