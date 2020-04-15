Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Readman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Readman

Notice Condolences

Margaret Readman Notice
Readman (Formerly of Sunderland) Peacefully and with dignity on
7th April, Margaret Isabella Readman, Peggy (Nee Parker)
aged 97, former teacher at
Bede School.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Fred, Mother of Fred & Gillian,
Mother-in-Law of Arthur. Devoted Grandma of Jane, Philip, Ashley, Mark & Andrew. Special
Great-Grandmother of Alice.
A private ceremony at Sunderland Crematorium will be followed by a memorial service later in the year.

Much loved and greatly missed.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -