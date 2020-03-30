|
|
|
Sadler Margaret (Peggy) Tanfield Village Stanley.
Peacefully on the 17th March
aged 95 years, Margaret (Peggy) Barkel nee Gibson.
Beloved wife of the late Ernest (Ernie), much loved mam of Olwen, mother in law to Colin.
Peggy will be deeply missed by family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at Mountsett Crematorium, Dipton, on Tuesday 7th April at 14:45pm for immediate family only due to the current circumstances. Flowers are welcome or donations if desired to Dementia Friendly societies.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 30, 2020