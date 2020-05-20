Home

Margaret Scott

Margaret Scott Notice
SCOTT (originally from
Hendon, then Lambton - Washington, then
Paddock Stile Manor) Passed away peacefully
on Wednesday 13th May 2020
Aged 78 years,
Margaret (nee Stevens),
a much loved mam to Lynn, Peter and Karen, mother in law to John, Neil and Carol and will be greatly missed by her grandchildren
and her great grandchildren.
There will be a private cremation taking place at Sunderland Crematorium on Friday 22nd May with a view to a memorial service
at a later date.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 20, 2020
